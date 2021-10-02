Annual Credit Plan for Thoothukudi district released

THOOTHUKUDI

02 October 2021 20:28 IST

The Annual Credit Plan for Thoothukudi prepared by the district Lead Bank, State Bank of India, for the financial year 2021-22 has been released by MP Kanimozhi.

A credit outlay of ₹15,420 crore has been proposed enhancing the level of allocation by 21.63% to cater to the requirements of the increasing demand of the people in different sectors, especially the key thrust for sectors like agriculture and Micro, Small and Medium enterprises.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who received the ACP from Ms. Kanimozhi on Thursday, said the Annual Credit Plan for 2020-21 had touched 120.49% in terms of financial performance with a disbursement of ₹14,561 crore against the outlay of ₹12,084 crore.

Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sector, Priority Sector advances booked a growth of 124%, 129% and 116 % respectively. This showed the genuine involvement of the banks under different sectors and reflected the commitment of the bankers towards the implementation of various credit schemes for the welfare of the people, the Collector said.

An attempt had been made to set branch-wise target for self-help groups credit linkage, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme and Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme to ensure uniform and balanced growth in the district.

The framework would facilitate smooth and speedy transfer of funds to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment scheme, Old Age Pension scheme and other welfare measures under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Ms. Kanimozhi thanked the bankers of Thoothukudi district for achieving the loan targets even though the pandemic situation had adversely impacted the banking industry. “I appeal to the bankers to give loans liberally to the needy to achieve the preset goals,” she said.