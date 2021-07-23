Anniversary of Tamirabharani observed

Tirunelveli

23 July 2021 19:25 IST

Leaders of various political parties offered floral tributes to 17 persons who drowned in the Tamirabharani when violence broke out in the procession taken in support of wage hike for Maanjolai tea estate workers 22 years ago.

Accompanied by party cadres, Congress MLAs Ruby R. Manoharan, Palani Nadar and Selvaperunthagai placed wreath in the Tamirabharani.

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran and the party office-bearers showered flower petals in the river in memory of the 17 persons drowned in the river.

Accompanied by party cadres, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy placed wreath in the river in memory of the victims.

Cadres of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist), Thamizh Maanila Congress, Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party, Tamil Nadu Government SC / ST Employees’ Union, Puratchi Bharatham, Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam, Hindu Makkal Katchi and a few more outfits paid respects to the victims of the Tamirabharani tragedy.

The political parties and other outfits that would usually take-out procession to the river to offer floral tributes were not allowed to do so due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.