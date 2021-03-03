Annadhanam packets distributed to devotees at temple

MADURAI

03 March 2021 21:14 IST

Officials of HR and CE Department on Wednesday began distribution of annadhanam packets to devotees at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here.

After the covid-19 pandemic surfaced in March last, the shrines remained closed for the public. The temple administration, however, performed daily pujas.

With decline in numbers of patients since July last, the State government announced relaxations to curfew from September..

While annadhanam at temples were not physically served, as it used to be, the staff distributed about 100 food packets to devotees on a first-come-first-served basis outside the premises at Old Thirukalyana Mandapam.

“Many devotees expressed satisfaction over the development and wished the administration started serving annadhanam in the earmarked space very soon.” an official said.

The sambar rice and vegetable were packed in disposable containers, the official added.

Already, authorities at other shrines such as Koodal Alagar Perumal Temple and Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy Temple had started distributing food packets (annadhanam) at the specified counters.