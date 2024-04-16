‘All employers should grant paid holiday to employees on polling day’

April 16, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of the public holiday declared for the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Madurai, M. V. Velumani, has asked industrial and construction units in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts to grant their employees a paid holiday on April 19.

According to a press release, all employers should grant paid holiday to their employees, including casual workers, temporary workers, daily wagers and workers who work on shift basis to enable them to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

Appropriate action will be initiated against the management if paid holiday was not granted on the day of polling. Also, the management should take necessary steps to send the Inter-State migrant workers to their respective States so that they can cast their votes in their constituencies on the polling day.

A District control room has been set up at the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health. Complaints, if any, can be made to: 9865222938, 8248463905, 9941012190, 7871387668, 9944517244, 9944517244, 0452-2530729, said the press release.

