‘AIADMK–BJP alliance strong to take on DMK’

Thoothukudi

06 January 2021 18:53 IST

The AIADMK–BJP electoral alliance is strong and can take on the DMK, the common enemy, in the forthcoming Assembly polls, BJP’s state vice-president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Annamalai, who had come to participate in a function organised by a private coaching centre here, said there was no confusion in the AIADMK – BJP alliance as was being speculated on social media and in a section of the media.

Though there were some contradictory remarks among the constituents of the alliance as the parties follow contrasting policies, it did not mean that it was an attempt to create ‘Third Front’, he said.

On the possibility of new parties joining their alliance, Mr. Annamalai said it would be decided during the run up to the polls.

When asked about the ‘BJP’s list of candidates’ that appeared in a section of the media, the former police officer said it was the handiwork of those who wanted to create confusion within the party. “The BJP, for conducting talks on seat sharing and identification of candidates, will form committees, which are yet to be decided. The central leadership will take a decision on this soon,” he said.

On the confusion on naming the Chief Ministerial candidate following repeated remarks by the BJP’s State leaders, Mr. Annamalai said: “There is nothing new to say”.

On the arrest of three more persons in the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said the CBI, which was investigating the case, was doing its duty and the real culprits should get the harshest punishment for the crime that rocked the nation.

Asked if Home Minister Amit Shah would hold talks with the party’s State leaders on alliance and other poll-related issues during his proposed visit to Chennai on January 14 to participate in a private function, he said he did not have his ‘tour programme’ and hence he could not comment on it.

On former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri’s assertion that DMK president and his younger brother M.K. Stalin could never become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Annamalai said the voters of Tamil Nadu were keenly watching what a family member (of Mr. Stalin) was saying and would accept it.