May 29, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led State Government’s inability to control illicit liquor in the State and the consequent hooch tragedy in which 22 persons lost their lives recently, the AIADMK cadre organised a demonstration here on Monday.

Even as a party cadre lay like a body on a stretcher and a few others standing around him wore ‘arrack sachets’ like garland during the demonstration organised at Vannarpet, the protestors raised slogans demanding the resignation of Stalin-led government.

“While illicit arrack is flowing like river across the State, ganja trade has become a profitable venture to poison the youth even school students, who orchestrate murders, murder for gain, burglary, robbery etc. under the influence of narcotic substances,” charged Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, Tirunelveli district secretary of the AIADMK.

The protestors also alleged that the rampant corruption prevailing in all government departments had left the public in the lurch even as the law and order situation had broken down completely.

“The corruption prevailing in the Department of School Education is torturing the teachers, who have to groom honest children. The huge sum of money being demanded by the officials in the Department of School Education in Tirunelveli as bribe for giving appointment approval, claiming of arrears etc. is tormenting the teachers and the heads of schools. If the School Education Department officials refuse to mend their ways, the AIADMK will lay siege to these offices very soon,” Mr. Ganesa Raja warned.

Former MP Soundararajan, former MLAs ‘Reddiyarpatti’ V. Narayanan, I.S. Inbadurai and R.P. Adityan, party office-bearers Srinivasan, Sankaralingam and Sudha K. Paramasivan participated in the demonstration.

In Thoothukudi, the AIADMK organized a demonstration near VVD Signal in which former ministers S. P. Shanmuganathan, S.T. Chellapandian and others participated.

Similar agitations were organized in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.

