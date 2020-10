AI to resume flight service

Madurai

18 October 2020 18:58 IST

Air India is resuming its Madurai-Chennai-Mumbai flight service from October 25. The flight will depart from Mumbai T2 at 0915 hrs; arrive in Chennai at 1115 hrs; depart from Chennai at 1215 hrs; and reach Madurai at 1310 hrs. The return flight will depart from Madurai at 1355 hrs; arrive in Chennai at 1500 hrs; depart from Chennai at 1605 hrs and reach Mumbai at 1815 hrs.

