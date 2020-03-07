ADWH students to be coached for competitive exams

07 March 2020 21:07 IST

MADURAI

Around 300 college students living at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Chokkikulam will henceforth be coached by professionals to crack competitive exams, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Group 4 exams and bank exams. The programme is expected to roll out the following week.

In an effort taken by volunteers and the district administration, college students who have until now only received career guidance in the form of occasional lectures at their respective institutions will have access to study materials and trained professionals.

S. Malaichamy, an organiser who has roped in Ambedkar Kalvi Velai Vaippu Maiyam and has stated that he will be providing books for the training, says that a consultative meeting with hostel inmates was held in the last week of February to understand their needs.

Since an overwhelming majority of students said that they would be comfortable with women teachers, two will be deputed, he said.

V. Suresh, joint secretary of the South India Insurance Employees Association, and G. Aruna, head of LIC working women sub-committee (Madurai zone) of All India Insurance Employees' Association, who run the Ambedkar Centre, said that trained volunteer teachers will visit the hostel three times a week to teach mathematics, general knowledge and English.

B. Pandiaraja, member of Madurai District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), who is also organising the programme, said that students who are confused about their career path but are aiming at a decent livelihood will be given the opportunity to learn from a participatory learning process.

Collector T.G. Vinay who gave the nod for the project on Friday, said that a significant number of girls from underprivileged background - particularly those from the families of landless labourers will get the opportunity to secure better lives economically.

“The Chokkikulam project is a pilot one. We hope to expand to other hostels with a sizable population of interested students,” he said.