Adhere to pandemic guidelines to contain the virus: Collector

Thoothukudi

28 November 2020 20:24 IST

‘Marriage halls, cinema houses and super markets that violate rules would be sealed’

The district administration would be forced to seal marriage halls, cinema houses and super markets, which failed to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the State government in view of the pandemic, said Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting on the need to contain the virus more vigorously, he said that pandemic had curbed normal life and as a result economy had suffered.

After weighing all the pros and cons, the Government had relaxed certain rules in the curfew imposed due to contain COVID-19. “But this does not mean that the public can move around without adhering to the guidelines”, Dr Senthil Raj said.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar, Corporation Commissioner Jeyaseelan, Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran and representatives from various trade associations among others.

During the meeting, the Collector said that the public had to be educated continuously about the ills of not wearing masks or maintaining physical distancing in the pandemic period and using sanitisers.

He said that officials from the Corporation, Municipalities and Taluks would inspect marriage halls and cinema houses. He urged the stakeholders to cooperate with the official machinery and make the district COVID-19 free. Towards this objective, the public had to be sensitised and any lapse or apathy would only lead to a second spell of the pandemic, he warned.

Though the number of fresh cases were declining, it does not mean that the people can neglect the guidelines. Any lapse may force the officials to seal the premises - be it cinema house or marriage hall or super markets, he reiterated.

To avoid any such unpleasant actions, he urged the stakeholders to cooperate with the administration.