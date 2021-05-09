Additional 80 beds set up in Virudhunagar

09 May 2021 18:47 IST

Efforts to increase it to 250 at Govt. Medical College Hospital: Collector

Virudhunagar

Even as beds are fast filling up in COVID wards, Virudhunagar district administration has increased 80 beds in a newly-constructed building in Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

“We have got ready 80 beds with oxygen support and we are planning to increase it further to 250 beds,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

He added that all efforts were being made to keep oxygen supply available at all times.

Meanwhile, police protection has been provided to the COVID ward to prevent entry of unauthorised persons.

Earlier, members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association complained that several attenders were seen inside the COVID ward on Saturday.

One of them complained that there was delay in removing the body of a COVID patient from the ward even a couple of hours after the death.

They also said that the hospital workers who removed the body did not wear personal protective equipment.

“They had come with just a pair of gloves and mask,” one of them said.

Meanwhile, Personal Assistant (Rural Development) to Virudhunagar Collector, Poongulali, succumbed to COVID at the medical college hospital on Saturday.

Earlier, a health inspector, Alagumuthu, of M. Pudupatti died on Friday. A woman Sub-Inspector of Police, Lakshmi, died at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday night.

A police source said that she was a 1997-batch police constable attached to the VI Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police here. She was admitted to the GRH on May 5 after she tested positive and had severe lung involvement.

Two more deaths on Sunday took the COVID death toll in the district to 260.

Two men — one aged 38 and the other 65 — succumbed to the viral infection at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai respectively.