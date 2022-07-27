Add offences of cheating against man, court tells police

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai police to add offences of cheating in the case filed by a Madurai woman against her husband. The man got married to her without disclosing that he was impotent and his first marriage had ended in failure on the very ground.

Justice V. Sivagnanam directed the police to add the offences under Sections 417 and 420 of IPC in the case and investigate and file the final report within four months, after receiving the report from the Social Welfare Department, Madurai. The man had received jewels and cash at the time of marriage.

After the issue about the man was brought to light, to get rid of the situation, he divorced the woman by pronouncing talaq. He is in the US. Aggrieved over the same, the woman filed the complaint.

A perusal of the complaint given by the complainant clearly stated about the non-disclosure of the impotency of the husband at the time of marriage, the judge said while directing the police to add the offences of cheating against the man.