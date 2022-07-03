Aani festival begins with flag hoisting in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 03/07/22 : Swami Nellayappar Ganthimathi Ambal Aani car festival Flag hoisting ceremony held at Tirunelveli Town on Sunday. (HAND OUT) | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

The annual Aani festival of Nellaiappar Temple began with the hoisting of the temple flag here on Sunday.

Special pujas were conducted to the presiding deities, Swamy Nellaiappar and Goddess Gandhimathiamman.

The car festival on the 9th day is the highlight of the 10-day festival. The car pulling event would be held on July 11.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, on Sunday inaugurated the extended 'Annadhanam' scheme in the temple.

Though the serving of feast has been done in the temple since 2002, only 100 devotees were being catered to each day. However, under the new scheme the feast would be served to 500 devotees during festival days.

He inaugurated the feast held at 1000-pillar mandapam in the presence of District Revenue Officer Jayashree.

Former MLAs, A.L.S. Lakshmanan, Malai Raja, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Kavitha Priyadarshini, Deputy Commissioner, Kavitha, and temple executive officer, Ayyar Sivamani, were present.