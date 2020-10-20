A magazine into the world of transgender community

A content being created for an online magazine Trans News at Transgender Resource Centre in Madurai.

20 October 2020 19:02 IST

It is expected to break stereotypes, stigma associated with it

Madurai

'Trans News', an online magazine for transgender people, will break stereotypes and stigma associated with the community. It will enlighten the public on the right information about transgenders by focussing on their lives, aspirations, love and celebrations, says its Chief Editor and Chairperson of Transgender Resource Centre Priya Babu.

It is India’s first e-magazine for the transgender community and the first issue of this monthly magazine will be launched on November 1, says Ms. Babu. All models to be featured in the magazine are from the transgender community.

The magazine, published by the Transgender Resource Centre, will initially be available in English and Tamil languages. “We are planning to have the Hindi version of the magazine after two months,” she says.

This magazine will have book reviews, stories on health, religion, trans literature, cooking tips, food recipes and success stories of transgender people. Apart from essays, there will also be video explainers on important topics.

There will be a separate segment known as 'Shop' , where the products manufactured by the transgender people are displayed for sale. “We started this segment as there are many talented transwomen and transmen who are unable to access a suitable platform to sell their products,” says Ms. Babu.

There will also be a segment where job offers that are available for transgender people will be displayed.

“Most of the photographs of the magazine will be taken by our team,” says one of the magazine’s Assistant Editors D. Samuel Sundar.

The team has three transwomen reporters - R. Jeeva, Padmini Prakash and Viji- who mainly contribute stories for the magazine.

The entertainment media falsely portrays all transwomen as sex workers and those seeking alms for their livelihoods, says Ms. Prakash.

“But, there are many educated and talented transwomen who are working hard to become successful in their chosen career fields,” she says.

All these stereotypes associated with the transgender community can be changed only if their true stories come out to the public, adds Ms. Prakash.

“But, there is very less space available in the mainstream media to speak about the issues of transgender people. So, through the 'Trans News' magazine, we will bring out all aspects of the lives of transgender community,” she adds.

There will also be stories focussing on the violence endured by the transgender community, says Ms. Jeeva.

Subash Pandithurai, Aadya Kashyap and M. Akash Velraj, who are all second year undergraduate students of The American College, are part of the core team of the magazine.

“The public's opinion about the transgender community will completely change after they read the magazine. They will come to know about the talented the transgender community,” says Mr. Pandithurai.