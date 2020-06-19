A chocolicious tea in an edible chocolate cup

Madurai

19 June 2020 20:57 IST

A tea shop on West Masi Street here has started serving its customers using edible cups made out of biscuit and chocolate. Once a customer finishes a cup of tea or coffee, they can then eat their cups.

This shop is an outlet of R. S. Pathy and Company, which started selling tea dust packets five years back. This outlet not only sells tea dust packets but also serves tea and coffee to the customers. These edible cups have been a huge hit among customers in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, says R. Vivek Sabapathy, Managing Director of R.S. Pathy and Company. “The cups were introduced a few days back. Within this short period, around 2,000 cups have been sold,” he said.

Since the introduction of a ban against single-use plastic products, the company has been using new methods to serve tea to its customers, says Mr. Sabapathy. “Earlier we were serving our customers tea in earthen cups. But, simultaneously we were also working on developing edible cups,” he said.

After a thorough research for a year, the cup was set to be launched in March this year. But, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. “It was launched post the relaxation of lockdown norms,” he said. The cup can hold 60-ml of cup tea or coffee for up to 10 minutes.

A. Abdul Sikkander, who had a cup of tea on Friday, said that the introduction of the cup during the pandemic was a good idea as people do not prefer to consume tea in an used cup during these times. “Both the tea and the cup was tasty”, he said.