95 mobile phones returned to their owners

February 02, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 95 mobile phones which were stolen or lost, were returned to their rightful owners on Thursday.

So far, 775 lost or stolen mobile phones have been traced and returned to the owners in Thoothukudi district.

Based on complaints from the owners who lost their mobile phones, the District Cyber Crime Police registered cases and recovered ₹11.50 lakh-worth 95 mobile phones, which were returned to the complainants on Thursday.

While returning the retrieved mobile phones, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan appealed to the owners to be cautious and avoid becoming victims of cyber crimes by strictly following the suggestions by the police.

“Don’t be in touch with strangers and never share one-time passwords with anyone, which would always lead to financial fraud. Monitor your children closely even as they use the mobile phones and other communication devices. Since online games, especially rummy, are causing huge loss to the players, strictly avoid it,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan appealed.