8.87-acre poromboke land recovered

SIVAGANGA

01 December 2020 22:16 IST

In a swift action, revenue officials evicted a person from a poromboke land near the panchayat union office here and protected government property valued at ₹13 crore.

Following a complaint made to Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, he ordered the District Revenue Officer to look into the matter. The officials removed the encroachments from the land measuring 8.87 acres and fenced the property.

Advertising

Advertising