₹87 lakh seized so far in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi

13 March 2021 21:07 IST

District Election Officer and Collector K Senthil Raj has on Saturday said that so far, the flying squads and other teams have seized ₹87 lakh in cash from various people, who could not furnish valid proof for the money.

As per the model code of conduct (MCC), which is in force since February 26, the Election Commission of India had given broad guidelines for conduct of the elections to the Legislative Assembly on April 6 in a fair and transparent manner.

Keeping this in mind, the officials have been intercepting vehicles and people and in the event of sufficient proof for the cash, they have been permitted to proceed. In the case of non-production of documents, the money would be deposited with the Treasury.

In the case of persons carrying ₹10 lakh in cash and above, the Joint Commissioner (Income Tax) at Tirunelveli would be informed. Only after due investigation by the teams, the money would be released, the Election Officer said.

Training on March 17

The district, which has 2097 polling stations in six Assembly constituencies, would begin training for the presiding officers and others from March 17. Trainers are ready with models of EVMs, polling stations and among others. The Collector said that each polling station would have four officers, who would undergo the training.

Similar training would be held at all the training centres in the Assembly constituencies simultaneously.

On the campaign for 100 % voting in the district, Dr Senthil Raj said that very many events were conducted including issuance of stickers to motorists on Saturday.