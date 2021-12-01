78 children living with HIV/AIDS to get educational assistance

Virudhunagar

01 December 2021 19:18 IST

Seventy-eight children infected by HIV and AIDS in Virudhunagar district would be given educational assistance under the newly- created trust by Chief Minister for Children Living with HIV/AIDS.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inaugurated a signature campaign at Virudhunagar Collectorate for creating awareness on HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of World AIDS Day here on Wednesday, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that efforts would be taken to identify children who have not been covered under the trust and assistance would be given to them for ensuring nutritious food and education to them.

Mr. Meghanath said that HIV infection which was 0.79 % in 2010-11 in Virudhunagar district has gradually come down to 0.15% in 2020-21.

In an effort to make Tamil Nadu free of HIV, Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, Health Department and NGOs have been creating awareness about HIV among the people.

The World AIDS day was being observed with the theme “End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemic”. Tamil Nadu Government was running 2,593 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres, 55 Anti-Retroviral Therpy Centres, 174 link ART Centres, 216 sexually- transmitted infection clinics, 89 blood banks and 32 toll-free Legal Aid centres for the benefit of HIV/AIDS infected person.

Free testing for HIV was being done and consultation on HIV/AIDS was being given in 71 centres, including Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, government hospitals, Primary Health Centres additional Primary Health Centres and ESI Hospital in Virudhunagar district. Farmers infected by HIV/AIDS were being given ₹1,000 monthly assistance under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Farmer’s Security Scheme.

Superintendent of Police M. Manoharn, District Revenue Officer R Mangalaramasubramanian, Deputy Director (Health Services) Kalu Sivalingam, District Project Manager (Virudhunagar AIDS Control Society) Velaiah, were present.