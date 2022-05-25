Madurai

750 kg of gutka seized in Usilampatti; 5 arrested

The SUV which was used to smuggle the banned tobacco products. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Madurai May 25, 2022 13:23 IST
Updated: May 25, 2022 13:23 IST

The Madurai district police have seized 750 kg of gutka that was being smuggled from Salem at Usilampatti and arrested five persons. The police also seized two cars and a motorbike that were used for the crime.

The police identified the accused as J. Praksh, 25, of Usilampatti; S. Sankar, 34, M. Moorthy, 24, and M. Ambarish of Krishnagiri and S. Vignesh, 31, of Krishnagiri. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police intercepted the cars at Muthupandipatti on Madurai-Theni highway. The police team found 67 bags of banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in an SUV.

They also seized another car and a bike that had escorted the SUV. The accused have been booked under the provisions of Cigarette and other Tobacco Product Act-2003.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more...