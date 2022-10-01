63 life convicts with good conduct to be released from Palayamkottai Central Prison

DIG of prisons D. Palani at the free medical camp held at the prison bazaar fuel station in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Of the 460 life convicts now lodged in the Palayamkottai Central Prison, 63 prisoners will be released prematurely following their good conduct while serving their sentences in the jail.

“In the first phase, eight life convicts of Palayamkottai Central Prison were released on Friday (September 30) and the remaining 55 prisoners will be released shortly in phases as their conduct in the jail was impeccable,” said Palani, DIG, Prisons, here on Saturday after inspecting the jail.

He said the State Government would issue the instructions for releasing the next batch of the life convicts with good conduct.

Mr. Palani, who interacted with the prison inmates to ascertain about the facilities available in the jail and the quality of food being served to them, visited the fuel station being run just half-a-kilometer away by the Palayamkottai Central Prison administration, where he formally inaugurated the sale of 5 Kg liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and the medical screening camp there.

He also distributed cloth bags to the customers while requesting them to avoid use-and-throw plastic bags.

Mr. Palani informed that the prison administration was taking steps for starting fuel stations in five more jails as the 4-year-old fuel station at Palayamkottai Central Prison, being operated by the prisoners with good conduct, had earned ₹5 crore as profit so far.

He also said CCTV cameras were being installed within the prison premises to strengthen the security and check the use of banned products by the inmates and avert clashes among the prisoners.