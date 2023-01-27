43 NCC cadets fall sick after taking breakfast at cleaning camp

January 27, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Some of the NCC cadets who were cleaning the Kanniyakumari beach on Friday fell sick after eating the breakfast served at the camp.

As many as 43 of the cadets were rushed to the nearby government hospital. While 30 of them recovered immediately, remaining 13 were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.

According to District Collector M. Aravind, 150 NCC cadets from Kottaram Government Higher Secondary School, Scott Christian College and St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School were cleaning of the Kanniyakumari beach on Friday. As 13 of them, who ate the breakfast at the camp, suffered vomiting and giddiness, they were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.

“The affected students responded to the treatment and are recovering fast. The Food Safety Department officials have been asked to check the quality of the breakfast supplied by a hotel and submit the analysis report immediately for taking due action,” said Mr. Aravind, who visited the students undergoing treatment in the hospital along with Mayor R.. Mahesh.

Kanniyakumari MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram also visited the students at the hospital and inquired about the treatment.