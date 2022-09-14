400-year-old Naick-era stone inscription found near Theni

The stone slab was originally installed at Pandya Meenakashi Sundareswarar temple

Special Correspondent Theni:
September 14, 2022 12:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 400-year-old Naick-era stone inscription discovered by a team of teaching faculty from a Madurai college at a temple near Rajadhani village in Andipatti Taluk. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of faculty from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai recently discovered a 400-year-old Naick-era stone inscription at a temple near Rajadhani village in Andipatti Taluk in Theni.

During a field visit, the team comprising Assistant Professors from the Department of History, R. Praiya and S. Rajagopal, along with social activist, S. Aswath, found the inscription, which is said to be 400 years old, in front of a Vinayagar temple in Rajadhani.

The stone slab, which had inscription on both sides, was originally installed at Pandya Meenakashi Sundareswarar temple in the vicinity. However, this temple, on Andipatti-Velapparkoil Road, is now in dilapidated condition. Unaware of its significance, the local committee had installed the three-foot-high stone inscription at the Vinayagar temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inscriptions in Tamil could have been inscribed in the early quarter of the 17th century. It has a Vaishnava symbol, the sun, the moon and a lotus flower with blurred letters, the faculty said.

The inscriptions that were read with the help of retired Archaeologist, Dr. C. Santhalingam, talk about the Kandamanaickanur Palayakarar Veerakandama Naicker having received a donation from Muthu Veerappa Naick, the 6th ruler of the Madurai Naick kingdom in 1621-1622 AD.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The inscriptions revealed that the bounded lands of Kandamanayakanur, a patti for keeping cattle, was donated to Brahmins and temples. Stating that some stone sculptures were found scattered in the surrounding areas, the team said that further explorations could throw new light on Kandamanayakkanur local administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
archaeology
Madurai
sculpture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app