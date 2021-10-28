₹362.65-crore loans sanctioned at customer outreach programme

Madurai

28 October 2021 20:06 IST

A total of 6,660 loans to the tune of ₹362.65 crore were sanctioned at the Customer Reach Programme held here on Wednesday.

Different banks had put up their stalls at the MADITSSIA auditiorium where they had put out information about their different products. The loans were distributed under various schemes for agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, Mudra, educational loans and housing loans.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the programme and along with Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan, he distributed the loan sanction orders to the beneficiaries.

The loans sanctioned were: ₹46.43 crore for agriculture; ₹105.24 crore for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and ₹210.98 crore for retail loans.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Abitha Hanif, General Manager of Canara Bank D. Surendran, its regional head Sujit Kumar Sahoo and Lead District Manager D. Anil were present.