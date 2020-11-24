32 test positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

MADURAI

24 November 2020 21:36 IST

42 discharged from hospitals and total infections till date stands at 19,565

As many as 32 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Tuesday, taking the tally, since the pandemic started in late March, to 19,565. The day saw 42 discharges from hospitals.

Theni district reported 14 new cases and the tally till date moved to 16,532, and 23 people were discharged. Dindigul had 11 fresh cases, following which the tally has gone up to 10,148. Sixteen patients were discharged from hospitals.

With 18 new cases , Sivaganga’s count moved to 6,248. Four patients were discharged from hospitals. Ramanathapuram had four new cases of COVID-19 and the district’s tally has risen to 6,183. Two cases were discharged.

Virudhunagar recorded eight fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 15,800. Fifteen patients were discharged. As many as 15,509 patients had been discharged till date. The death toll remains at at 225 and the number of active cases has come down to 66.

Southern districts

The southern districts recorded 67 new cases and 78 discharges from hospitals.

Tirunelveli, with 26 cases, had the infection tally of 14,727. After 20 patients were discharged, 128 active cases are undergoing treatment in the district.

Kanniyakumari reported 24 cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,577 and the number of active cases to 121 after 36 patients were discharged.

With 14 new cases, Thoothukudi’s tally moved to 15,588. Sixteen patients were discharged and 113 are under treatment.

Tenkasi reported only three cases, moving up the total infection till date to 8,011. After six patients were discharged from hospitals, the district had 64 active cases.