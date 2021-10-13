₹ 3 lakh stolen from finance firm

13 October 2021 20:59 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Police are on the lookout for the burglars who have decamped with ₹ 3 lakh and ₹ 1-lakh worth computer peripherals from a finance firm.

The police said the burglars who entered a finance firm’s office of builder Murugan, 45, at KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai, stole ₹ 3 lakh in cash and the peripherals. When the workers returned to the office after two days of holidays, the crime came to light.

The Palayamkottai police have collected CCTV footages from the scene of crime.