264 kg of banned tobacco products seized near Kurumbur

18 September 2021 18:40 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Kurumbur police have seized 264 kilogram of banned tobacco products as they intercepted a cargo vehicle at Panikkanadarkudiyiruppu in the district on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police S.Jayakumar, a police team, led by Ramakrishnan, Inspector of Police, Kurumbur police station, intercepted a cargo vehicle at Panikkanadarkudiyiruppu in the district on Saturday when they were patrolling. Upon checking the vehicle, the police seized 264 Kg of banned tobacco products and nabbed driver of the vehicle A. Sudalaimani, 46, of Udaiyampalayam in Coimbatore district.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, Sudalaimani told the police that he was bringing the Rs. 2 lakh-worth tobacco products to be handed over to T. Maheshwaram of Panikkanadarkudiyiruppu. The police subsequently seized the vehicle also.

Further investigations are on.

Mr. Jayakumar said the police had seized 22,200 kg of banned tobacco products, worth about ₹ 66.25 lakh since January, and arrested 1,138 persons.

Similarly, 280 kg of ganja has been seized during this year since January last and 275 persons have been arrested for smuggling ₹ 28-lakh worth narcotic substance.

“Those who are smuggling banned tobacco products and cannabis are being detained under the provisions of Goondas Act and we’ve invoked this legal provision against 136 persons for smuggling the banned narcotic substances. It will continue,” Mr. Jayakumar said.