₹2.62 crore unaccounted cash, gold seized; 296 poll code violation complaints received

April 17, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of ₹2.62 crore-worth cash, liquor and gold have been seized as they were being taken by individuals and business establishments without proper documents even as the model code of conduct is in force since March 16 in view of the Parliamentary election to be held on April 19.

According to District Collector and Returning Officer of Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan, the flying squads and the static surveillance squads have seized ₹63 lakh during vehicle check and other surprise raids while the Income Tax department officials seized ₹46.30 lakh. The IT officials also seized ₹1.38 crore-worth 2.250 kg gold during a raid conducted in a few places recently following a tip-off.

“The seized cash and the gold will be returned upon submission of documents accounting for these seized articles and cash,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

He also said the poll code violation complaints received from the public, political parties and the candidates in fray had been disposed off immediately after thorough inquiry.

While 87 complaints were received through the toll-free 1800 425 8373, CVigil app was used to file 152 complaints. “While 8 of these 152 complaints were dropped for want of evidence, the remaining 144 were disposed off following due investigation. A total of 47 complaints were transferred from 1950 and all these complaints were disposed,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Hours before the end of electioneering, a group of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries submitted a complaint in the election control room in the Collectorate alleging the DMK and the Congress cadres of distributing cash for votes in Maanur area.

“They are distributing ₹500 per vote in Maanur area and we’ve registered a formal complaint in this connection,” said Kutralanathan, state secretary of Hindu Munnani.

