23,100 vials of COVID-19 vaccine for Madurai district

12 January 2021 21:43 IST

Madurai

Madurai district has been allocated 23,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine- Covishield vaccine- which were dispatched from Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu received its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines from Pune on Tuesday.

According to a route map of COVID-19 vaccine distribution released by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, a total of 54,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be transported to Madurai's Regional Vaccine Store, which will be sent to vaccinate beneficiaries in Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Theni districts.

A total of 23,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been allocated for Madurai district, which will be stored at 98 cold chain points.

For Dindigul, 7,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been allocated, which will be stored at 45 cold chain points. A total of 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been allocated for Palani, which will be stored at 42 cold chain points.

A total of 6,400 doses has been allocated for Sivakasi, which will be stored at 44 cold chain points. A total of 3,300 doses has been allocated for Virudhunagar district, which will be stored at 27 cold chain points.

For Theni district, a total of 8,200 doses has been allocated, which will be stored at 49 cold chain points.

In the first phase of vaccination, healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated.

According to a senior official from the district administration, the Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination from Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on January 16 after flagging off the jallikattu event at Alanganallur. "However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the CM's office," he said.

A source from GRH said that preparations were under way at the Trauma Care Centre block of GRH, in case the CM inaugurates the COVID-19 vaccination on January 16 from the hospital.