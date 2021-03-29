2.30 tonnes of turmeric seized

29 March 2021 20:54 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

In a pre-dawn operation, the Q Branch police have seized ₹ 4-lakh worth turmeric even as it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi coast.

As five persons were seen loading the bags containing turmeric in a boat at Muththaraiyar Colony near Terespuram around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, the police surrounded them.

While 4 of them – Dandapani, 25, of Thottiyam in Tiruchi district, Noorul Amin, 37, of Mettupatti, Tiruchi, Murugesh, 24, of RKC Thottam in Tirupur and Jayakumar, 49, of Thaalamuthu Nagar near Thoothukudi - were nabbed, the remaining one, identified as Vijayakumar, escaped.

The police also seized 2,300 kg turmeric packed in 70 bags and the mini lorry which had brought it to Muththaraiyar Colony beach.