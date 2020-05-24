Madurai

23 workers from Kerala to be quarantined

Special Correspondent Tenkasi 24 May 2020 19:50 IST
Updated: 24 May 2020 19:50 IST

Twenty-three workers from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts, who were employed in different parts of Kerala, reached Ariyankaavu three days ago. But they were unable to proceed further to enter Tamil Nadu due to restrictions.

MDMK district secretary T.M. Rajendran represented the plight of the workers to district officials.

On information, Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan directed the officials to check and make arrangements to transport the workers safely from Ariyankaavu check-post, officials said.

Advertising
Advertising

They would be quarantined in isolation centres and screened for COVID-19, they added.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...