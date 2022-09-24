21 lakh saplings to be planted in Dindigul district this fiscal to increase forest cover

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani planting a sapling at Government High School at Meenakshinaickenpatti in Dindigul district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated an initiative to plant 21 lakh saplings in Dindigul district during 2022-23 under Green Tamil Nadu Movement, by planting saplings Meenakshinaickenpatti Government High School on Saturday.

The Forest Department is implementing the drive. The target fixed for Dindigul district is 21 lakh saplings, according to a press release.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said that saplings are ready for distribution in various nurseries in Dindigul Forest Division, Kodaikanal Forest Division and Dindigul Social Forestry Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Plantation of saplings will be carried out in private agricultural lands, government lands, on office campuses, educational institution campuses, and on the roadside. Native species such as ‘kodukapuli,’ ‘iluppai,’ ‘pungai,’ and ‘poovarasu’ are most preferred to be planted under the scheme,” he said.

“We have received enquiries from farmers requesting saplings of ‘kumil,’ teak, mahogany, red sanders, gooseberry and tamarind while farmers in hilly regions ask for silver oak and jackfruit the most. The plantation would help them gain extra income through intercrop cultivation,” he said. Interested people can contact the Range Officers or the District Forest Office on the Collectorate campus, he added.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the initiative under which 260 crore saplings – mostly indigenous saplings – are proposed to be planted in 10 years to increase the forest cover in the State from 23.8% to 33%.

Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests Elango, school teachers, and students were present.