20 undergoing treatment for mucormycosis

08 June 2021 19:57 IST

650 COVID-19 beds vacant in TVMCH

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases is coming down in the district and 650 beds in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s COVID-19 ward are consequently vacant, 20 patients are undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in the TVMCH on Tuesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the district that reported 1,107 cases on May 9 last, has fallen below 200 now, thanks to various measures taken by the district administration. Of the 1,120 samples taken in the Tirunelveli Corporation area, only 14 of them tested positive on Tuesday, much to the relief of the residents and health workers.

Consequently, the number of patients undergoing treatment in the TVMCH has come down significantly. Of the 1,200 beds in the TVMCH, including 940 oxygen-supported beds, only 540 patients are undergoing treatment now.

At the same time, 20 patients, who have recovered from the viral infection, are undergoing treatment for mucormycosis.

“There is no need for panic as we’ve got sufficient stock of medicine to treat these cases,” says M. Ravichandran, Dean, TVMCH.

Doctors and other health workers are much worried about the recent relaxation in the lockdown that has allowed everyone to come out at will even for unnecessary purposes.

“At a time when vaccine shortage has seriously paralysed the vaccination against COVID-19, the lockdown relaxation allows everyone to come out of their place. This will only jack-up the number of cases once again and sure to trigger the ‘third wave’ in near future,” warns a doctor attached to the TVMCH.

Doctors and the health workers want the police to take the lead in effectively checking the misuse of lockdown relaxation by the residents.