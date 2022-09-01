18 Vinayaka idols immersed in Vaigai river

People carried Vinayaka idols in a procession from Vilakkuthoon through Masi streets and immersed them in Vaigai river in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A total of 18 idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in a procession in the city and immersed in Vaigai river on Thursday.

The procession was organised by the Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Hindu Maha Sabha. The procession commenced at Vilakkuthoon junction, and after going through Masi Streets, it culminated at Petchiamman Padithurai.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar led a huge posse of police personnel in providing bandobust to the procession that disrupted traffic flow along the route for sometime.