160 tanks in Ramanathapuram district are dry, says Collector

May 20, 2022 18:48 IST

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meet, Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat said that 649 tanks had 25 to 50 % water, while 274 tanks had 50 to 90 % storage and 680 tanks had less than 25 % water.

When farmers raised the issue of encroachments in the waterbodies and also claimed about movement of wild animals that had damaged their crops, the Collector requested the forest officials to look into it. Based on the reports, he said that the revenue authorities would prepare a report and recommend for relief from the government.

Under the Horticulture department, he said that ₹2.52 crore had been earmarked for drip irrigation system and appealed to the farmers to make use of it. Similarly, the idea behind establishing farm ponds too were explained to the farmers and the officials listed out the funds available from the government.

So far, 25,253 farmers had benefited through crop loans of ₹110.73 crore, the Collector said and assured the farmers that there would not be any shortage of fertilisers in the district.

Under the integrated development project at village panchayat level conceptualised in Kalaignar’s name, the officials said that they have identified 61 village panchayats. All assistance for the farmers would be examined and gadgets like crowbar, masonry items and among others would be given.

Fishermen grievances

Ramanathapuram district’s Country Boat Fishermen Welfare Association’s general secretary Karunamoorthy and president Ganesan in a press statement have appealed to the State government and the Ramanathapuram district administration to hold monthly grievance meeting for the fishermen. Until 2014, the district administration conducted the meeting at periodic intervals.

Later, in 2018, after they organised a massive demonstration the meeting was held thrice. After that, the officials had not conducted any meeting for the fishermen, who have plenty of grievances to be redressed by the official machinery. At least from the ensuing month, the Collector should direct the fisheries department officials to organise the meeting, they said.

Irrespective of the pandemic and other issues, in Kanniyakumari district the fishermen grievance redressal meeting was being held regularly, Mr. Karunamoorthy pointed out.