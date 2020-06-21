14 wards contribute to 50 % of cases in Madurai

MADURAI

21 June 2020 13:26 IST

Zone 2 with 67 cases contributes to 37.9% of the cases

Fourteen of the 100 wards contribute to 50% of the COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai Corporation limits as on June 18, according to data available for the first time from the local body. A total of 40 wards are COVID-19 free.

While there has been a significant rise in the number of positive cases on June 19 and 20, the data in retrospect, continues to prove that a majority of positive cases are focussed in certain pockets. The data states that 177 positive cases have been recorded in the Corporation limits out of a total of 398 indigenous cases reported in the district as on June 18.

Of the four zones, zone 2 with 67 cases contributes to 37.9% of the cases while zone 4 with only 21 cases contributes to a little over 11%. The two other zones contribute over 20% each.

Sellur in zone 2 has the highest number in all wards with 13 cases. This is followed by Thathaneri (zone 2) and Chinna Anuppanadi (zone 3) with six cases each.

The 40 COVID-19 free wards seem to have a number of annexed wards of the Corporation, including Harveypatti, Madakulam, Villapuram, Keeraithurai, Reserve line, Panthalkudi, Parasurampatti, Masthanpatti and Anaiyur.

Zone 4 with 26 wards has 14 wards with zero cases.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that with the rising number of cases, they have planned to demarcate places with more than three cases as containment zones. He said they are trying to implement a street-level plan to ensure restrictions in movement in areas where COVID-19 spread has been identified. This will contain the spread to COVID-19 areas. Fever clinics have been established in places like Sellur which have recorded a number of cases.

Swab samples of those coming into the clinics are being collected.