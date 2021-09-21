1,399 nominations filed in Tirunelveli district

21 September 2021 20:43 IST

TIRUNELVELI

A total of 1,399 nominations were received on Tuesday from the people aspiring to contest local body polls to be conducted in the district in two phases on October 6 and 9.

In Tirunelveli, 15 nominations were received for the posts of district panchayat councillors to take the total number of nominations filed so far to 21, and 135 nominations were received for the posts of panchayat union ward councillors. For the village panchayat presidents, 193 candidates filed their nominations while 1,056 nominations were received for village panchayat ward member posts.

Advertising

Advertising

As of Tuesday, 4395 candidates have filed their nominations since September 15 for 2,069 rural local body positions.

Wednesday is the last day for the filing of nominations.

In Tenkasi, 1,254 nominations – nine for district panchayat councillor posts, 107 for panchayat union councillor posts, 152 for village panchayat president posts and 986 for the posts of village panchayat ward members – were submitted on Tuesday.

In Kanniyakumari, eight nominations – three for Muttom panchayat president and five for village panchayat wards were submitted. So far, five nominations have been received for Muttom village panchayat president post.