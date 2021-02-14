135-foot-tall Murugan statue to come up near Kovilpatti

Thoothukudi

14 February 2021 19:58 IST

Using 95% concrete, three% bricks and two% cement plastering, a 135-foot-tall Lord Murugan statue, at a cost of ₹9 crore, would come up in the foothills of the sprawling Sornamalai Sri Kadirvel Temple near Kovilpatti here. When completed, it will be one among the tallest Murugan statues in Asia.

The foundation stone for the statue was recently laid by HR&CE Minister Sevvur Ramachandran and Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju here.

With the active support from Sri Maha Panchamuha Pratyangara Devasakhi Madalaya Manamadurai Swamigal, the works would commence soon. A team of sculptors led by Tiruvarur Thiagarajan would commence work as and when the soil tests were completed, officials said.

Meanwhile, members from the Chamber of Commerce wished that the tourism department would spruce up the park on the Sornamalai foothills and install lighting facilities, which would make it a tourist spot. As Sornamalai was located on the Kasi-Kanniyakumari highway, the travelling public would have a good glimpse of the statue, when installed, they added.