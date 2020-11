11 pairs of train services cancelled

Madurai

24 November 2020 20:26 IST

Owing to onset of Cyclone Nivar, the following 11 pairs of train services are fully cancelled on November 25:

Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No.02636 / 02635 Madurai - Chennai Egmore – Madurai special trains; and Train No.02605 / 02606 Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi – Chennai Egmore special trains.

Train No.02661 / 02662 Chennai Egmore -Sengottai – Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No.02632 / 02631 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli special trains; and Train No.02694 / 02693 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin special trains

Train No.02633 / 02634 Chennai Egmore -Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No.06723/06724 Chennai Egmore – Kollam – Chennai Egmore special trains; and Train No.02206 / 02205 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram special trains.

Train No.06101 / 06102 Chennai Egmore – Kollam – Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No.02638 / 02637 Madurai - Chennai Egmore – Madurai special trains.