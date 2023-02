1,050 kg of ration rice seized

February 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Civil Supplies -Criminal Investigation Department sleuths seized 1,050 kg of ration rice hoarded at a house in Alanganallur in Madurai district on Tuesday. According to Food Cell sources, the team of sleuths found 21 bags of ration rice, each weighing 50 kg, in the house of A. Silambarasan, 35,. He was arrested. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.