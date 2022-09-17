105 stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

Superintendent of Police V. Bashkaran hands over a recovered mobile phone to a owners at the District Police Office in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A total of 105 mobile phones that were stolen from people in various parts of the district were recovered and returned to the rightful owners on Thursday.

Mobile phones worth a total of ₹25 lakh were handed over to the owners by District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran at the District Police Office near here.

Cases had been registered based on the complaints received from the owners, who had lost their mobile phones.

Following which, the Dindigul cyber crime police traced the mobile phones using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, according to a release.

Mr Baskaran also handed over ₹20,400 to Chandra, 35, of Vadamadurai who lost the money, from her bank account, to an online fraudster on July 27. The money was retrieved by cyber crime sleuths.

Public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud or register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in