100 stolen, lost mobile phones returned to owners

Special Correspondent
August 22, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have recovered 100 mobile phones worth Rs. 25 lakh and returned them to the owners here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar said the public should not fall prey to the online fraudsters who would send fake SMS or online links to some people informing them of winning prizes in lottery or asking them to update their personal savings bank account data as part of an ongoing update process of their bank accounts.

After 29 persons were deceived by these fraudsters, Rs. 34.29 lakh had been recovered and returned back to the victims. Steps had been taken to recover Rs. 1.34 crore swindled from 23 persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “Even though the police are repeatedly asking the public not to entertain any calls, online links or SMS from unknown callers asking for personal information and bank account details, people are getting hoodwinked and lose their money. The public should not download loan apps which are traps. The public should not entertain any video call from unknown persons, who would blackmail them,” he said.

He appealed to the public not to buy mobile phones without proper bills as they would be the communication gadgets stolen from others.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and G.S. Anita were present.

In Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan returned 127 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs. 12.70 lakh to the owners here on Monday after a special team led by Inspector Sivasankaran recovered the gadgets. He appealed to the public to file the complaint by dialling toll-free number 1930 to register complaints pertaining to cyber crimes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app