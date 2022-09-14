Youth held with MDMA

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 14, 2022 19:18 IST

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has arrested a 22-year-old Wayanad native for alleged possession of MDMA and LSD stamps.

The accused, Suhail, who is studying at a private institution at Ponnurunni here, was carrying 0.24 grams of LSD and 0.4 grams of MDMA at the time of his arrest. A few members of the DANSAF team were injured while trying to overpower him.

Suhail allegedly sourced synthetic drugs through courier and used to sell it in small quantity among students and youth in Ponnurunni, Vyttila, Kadavanthra and Chalikkavattom areas. The police said he used to collect money in advance from small-time drug dealers and source drugs in large quantity through courier.

