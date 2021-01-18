Youth arrested for torturing boy

KOCHI

18 January 2021 22:44 IST

A young man residing at Thykoodam was arrested by the Maradu police and charged with causing burn injuries on his wife’s 8-year-old brother’s legs.

The police said that Prince Arun, 21, a native of Angamaly, was charged under Sections 324 and 342 of IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, for causing injuries to the boy who is studying in the third standard. He reportedly inflicted the injury stating that the boy was late in returning from a shop. Prince was remanded in judicial custody.

A probe is on to ascertain whether the boy;s sister had attained majority and whether she was legally married to Prince. More legal provisions would be invoked against him on the basis of the findings. He reportedly used to frequently assault the boy during the past year. The boy’s mother complained to the police only after he suffered burn injuries.

Advertising

Advertising