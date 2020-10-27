Youngster killed in road accident

KOCHI

27 October 2020 22:05 IST

A motorcycle-borne youngster was fatally knocked down by a pickup van at Cusat Junction on Tuesday around 1.30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Muhammed Shibili, 21, of Palakkad. According to the police, he met with the accident while riding in the direction of Ernakulam from Aluva. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly.

