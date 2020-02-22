Woman injured in robbery bid

KOCHI

An attempted robbery in broad daylight targeting an aged woman living alone at Ayyapankkavu was foiled by the timely intervention of local residents on Friday.

Arbaz Khan, 30, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the North police in this connection. Hunt is on for his accomplice and friend Imran Khan, 28. The drama unfolded around 12 noon when the two accused barged into the home of the 86-year-old woman and bolted the front door. They then dragged the woman who was in the kitchen and tied her hands and legs with clothes, besides forcing down cloth down her mouth.

Even as the duo were attempting to grab her gold chain, a neighbour happened to overhear the melee and alerted others and reached the scene. At this point, the accused fled, and the neighbours alerted the police. The police tracked down one of the accused. The woman who sustained injuries was admitted to hospital.

