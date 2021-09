KOCHI

14 September 2021 22:52 IST

A woman and her daughter were found dead, probably after they were fatally knocked down by a train, at Pulinchodu near Aluva on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Philomina, 61, and her daughter Abhaya, 33, of Choornikkara. They were returning home when the accident occurred.

The police have registered a case.

