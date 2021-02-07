When a deluge brought together a band of volunteers

KOCHI

07 February 2021 01:32 IST

Thripunithura Volunteer Service has been undertaking several campaigns since 2018

When an unprecedented deluge hit the State in 2018, 150-odd volunteers, most of them unknown to each other, rushed to a relief camp at the Thripunithura Boys Higher Secondary School.

For the next eight days, they worked tirelessly, serving over 800 flood-hit people. By the time the camp was wrapped up, they were united by a common cause. Thus was born the Thripunithura Volunteer Service (TVS), which also inspired the formation of Kanivu Palliative Care, which has been doing commendable work for seriously ill persons, even during the pandemic.

“We followed it up with similar relief work for the flood-hit in 2019 and a blood donation camp. In fact, blood donation is an annual affair and this year’s camp will be held shortly. We were active during the outbreak of the pandemic last year, distributing 1,000-odd masks and sanitisers,” said TVS coordinator E.S. Rakesh Pai.

An innovative campaign called Prakruthi Gramam was also organised, aimed at preserving nature and promoting indigenous food habits. It featured revival of waterbodies, showcasing of 80-odd traditional food items, and an awareness class on the significance of preserving nature and containing the emission of greenhouse gases.

“We have over 600 volunteers who can be readily mobilised over social media in the event of an emergency. The palliative wing of the group is also doing yeoman service,” said Latha Suresh, assistant vice president of Kanivu.

The volunteers are drawn from all walks of life, with youngsters and students dominating the lot. “We are now at the forefront of volunteer service, whether it is a natural disaster or health campaign, while also pitching ourselves in the fight for nature,” said Mr. Pai.