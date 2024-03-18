ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Water Metro ferries begin service to four new terminals

March 18, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The ferries begin service in the High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranaloor corridors from March 17

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Water Metro ferries began service in the High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranaloor corridors from March 17 (Sunday).

The ferries to South Chittoor begin service from the High Court terminal at 7.45 a.m., 9 a.m., 5.20 p.m. and 6.45 p.m., while the return trips will be at 8 a.m., 8.50 a.m., 5.45 p.m. and 6.20 p.m.

Those to Cheranallore from South Chittoor will depart at 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1.15 p.m., 2.45 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., while the return trips will be at 10.38 a.m., 12.08 p.m., 1.53 p.m., 3.23 p.m. and 4.53 p.m., Kochi Water Metro Limited has informed.

The tickets would be priced between ₹20 and ₹40, depending on the distance, to travel in the AC electric-hybrid ferries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US