Kochi Water Metro ferries begin service to four new terminals

March 18, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Water Metro ferries began service in the High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranaloor corridors from March 17 (Sunday).

The ferries to South Chittoor begin service from the High Court terminal at 7.45 a.m., 9 a.m., 5.20 p.m. and 6.45 p.m., while the return trips will be at 8 a.m., 8.50 a.m., 5.45 p.m. and 6.20 p.m.

Those to Cheranallore from South Chittoor will depart at 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1.15 p.m., 2.45 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., while the return trips will be at 10.38 a.m., 12.08 p.m., 1.53 p.m., 3.23 p.m. and 4.53 p.m., Kochi Water Metro Limited has informed.

The tickets would be priced between ₹20 and ₹40, depending on the distance, to travel in the AC electric-hybrid ferries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.