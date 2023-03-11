ADVERTISEMENT

Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi meet from March 13

March 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Event will see discussions on topics such as online trade and its impact on traditional shops and establishments

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Samithi, Ernakulam district unit, will hold its annual meet at the Town Hall here for three days from March 13. N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary, will inaugurate the district-level meet on March 14, said a communication here. Samithi district president Robin John will preside over the inaugural function. A cultural meet will be organised at Vanchi Square, new High Court Junction, on March 13 from 5.30 p.m. Critic M.K. Sanu will inaugurate the cultural meet, said the communication. The meet will discuss, among other topics, online trade and its impact on traditional shops and establishments, reforms such as GST, food safety issues, and control of building rentals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US