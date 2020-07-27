Vallarpadam evictee dies

KOCHI

27 July 2020 00:20 IST

Kochuparambil Ramakrishnan of Manjummal who surrendered his home and land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal project at Vallarpadam died on Sunday. He was 85. He was a former employee of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore and member of the Eloor Service Cooperative Society board.

He is survived by his wife Valsala and children Sheela and Krishnakumar.

Advertising

Advertising