Vallarpadam evictee dies
Kochuparambil Ramakrishnan of Manjummal who surrendered his home and land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal project at Vallarpadam died on Sunday. He was 85. He was a former employee of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore and member of the Eloor Service Cooperative Society board.
He is survived by his wife Valsala and children Sheela and Krishnakumar.
